'Alien: Romulus' Trailer Review: This Fede Alvarez Directorial Plunges Back Into Horror With Its Deadly Xenomorphs

The trailer of 'Alien: Romulus' is here. This Fede Alvarez directorial will release in cinemas on August 16.

A still from the trailer of 'Alien: Romulus' Photo: YouTube
When Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ made its way to the theatres once again for its 45th anniversary, the release upped the ante for the next film of the franchise. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the next installment of this sci-fi franchise. After much ado, the makers have finally released the trailer of ‘Alien: Romulus.’ The trailer is terrifying, and it has already become the talk of the town.

The 2:01 minute long trailer of ‘Alien: Romulus’ opens with a shot of Rain sleeping peacefully on the bed. The audience is, then, introduced to Tyler as they embark on a mission to get out of the mess. As they make their way to the Romulus lab, things start to go south. The creatures make their way from the jar to the water and start to take over. The cast runs to save their life from the creatures in space where no one can help or even hear them.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Alien: Romulus’ right here.

In the trailer, there’s one part where the video goes silent and all that you can hear is the ringing noises. This might irritate your ears, but it perfectly set the tone of this space film. The camera work is impeccable. As the facehuggers unleash chaos, the visuals will leave you unsettled because of how well it has been shot. The trailer promises a gripping watch that will leave you with thoughts and questions.

Reacting to the goosebumps inducing trailer, one fan said, “In space, no one can hear you scream, but apparently everything else is loud AF.” A second fan wrote, “You know a monster/horror series has gone on for too long, when you feel like you're starting to root for the monster.” A third fan commented, “Going back to its horror roots, and using honest-to-God practical effects? Okay...you know what? I'm interested.”

Helmed by Fede Alvarez, ‘Alien: Romulus’ stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu in key roles. Ridley Scott has produced this sci-fi. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 16.

