The 2:01 minute long trailer of ‘Alien: Romulus’ opens with a shot of Rain sleeping peacefully on the bed. The audience is, then, introduced to Tyler as they embark on a mission to get out of the mess. As they make their way to the Romulus lab, things start to go south. The creatures make their way from the jar to the water and start to take over. The cast runs to save their life from the creatures in space where no one can help or even hear them.