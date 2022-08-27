Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Govinda, Satish Kaushik Take Fans Down Memory Lane On 'Superstar Singer 2'

Bollywood actors Govinda and Satish Kaushik who have worked together in entertainers such as 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' and 'Rajaji' to name a few, will be seen reliving the old days on the sets of 'Superstar Singer 2'.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 2:03 pm

Bollywood actors Govinda and Satish Kaushik who have worked together in entertainers such as 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan','Haseena Maan Jayegi' and 'Rajaji' to name a few, will be seen reliving the old days on the sets of 'Superstar Singer 2'

Govinda and Satish had a whale of a time interacting with each other after a long time on the sets of the popular singing reality show.

Celebrating the versatile actors and their prolific journey in a special episode, the contestants will be seen performing on some of their famous songs. While Satish and Govinda will be seen enjoying the performances by kids, they will also share interesting and fun anecdotes from their glorious journey in Bollywood.

Satish said: "We (Govinda and himself) have worked together in films which not only became immensely popular but our characters became memorable and chemistry was hugely appreciated by the audience.

"I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the show and listen to some great performances by the talented kids.

One of the major highlights of the evening was the moment when the contestants and show's judges including Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik crooned popular songs of the movie 'Tere Naam' directed by Satish. While Himesh had composed for the musical blockbuster, Alka Yagnik crooned songs from the movie.

