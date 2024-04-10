Art & Entertainment

Gitanjali Mangal Suffers Ligament Tear While Shooting For Romantic Sequence In ‘Vanshaj’

Actress Gitanjali Mangal, who portrays the role of Miraya in the television show ‘Vanshaj’, shared that she sprained her ankle while shooting for a romantic sequence in the show.

Advertisement

Instagram
Gitanjali Mangal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Gitanjali Mangal, who portrays the role of Miraya in the television show ‘Vanshaj’, shared that she sprained her ankle while shooting for a romantic sequence in the show.

Recently, actor Mahir Pandhi suffered a torn hamstring on the sets, and a few weeks later, Gitanjali suffered the injury, which later turned out to be a ligament tear.

During a romantic sequence between Miraya and Nikhil (Aryan Arora), the security guard at the Mahajan household, Gitanjali, accidentally slipped on the grass and sprained her right ankle.

Gitanjali Mangal said: “It was an amazing sequence where we all were having fun celebrating Holi, and there was a highlight in Miraya’s budding love story. However, I sprained my ankle badly while running towards Nikhil in the shot. I continued to shoot, but when I couldn’t bear the pain any longer, the production house and the entire team immediately rushed and took me to a doctor, where it turned out that it was a sprain with a ligament tear and swelling in the tissues around the joint.”

Advertisement

“I have been recovering and have been walking around with the support of my team and fellow actors. The directors have been kind enough to improvise the scenes where I don't have to do much movement or stand for a longer period as the telecast of the episodes is close. Big shoutout to my co-stars Mahir Pandhi, Kanchan Dubey, Nisha Nagpal, and Parinitha Seth for being there throughout like a family,” she added.

‘Vanshaj’ revolves around heated family disputes, particularly concerning inheritance conflicts within the Mahajan household, with Digvijay or DJ (Mahir Pandhi) on one side and Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) on the other.

Advertisement

‘Vanshaj’ airs on Sony SAB from Monday to Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP Drops Kirron Kher, Replaces Pawan Singh In Latest List; SP Vows Agnipath Scheme Rollback In Manifesto
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32