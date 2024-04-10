Gitanjali Mangal Suffers Ligament Tear While Shooting For Romantic Sequence In ‘Vanshaj’

Gitanjali Mangal said: “It was an amazing sequence where we all were having fun celebrating Holi, and there was a highlight in Miraya’s budding love story. However, I sprained my ankle badly while running towards Nikhil in the shot. I continued to shoot, but when I couldn’t bear the pain any longer, the production house and the entire team immediately rushed and took me to a doctor, where it turned out that it was a sprain with a ligament tear and swelling in the tissues around the joint.”