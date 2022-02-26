Gangubai Kathiawadi Opens To Strong Box Office Collection On Day One

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent offering, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' created a lot of buzz for actress Alia Bhatt's portrayal of Mumbai's mafia queen Gangubai. The film, which stars Bhatt in the titular role released in theatres on February 25. The movie's box office collection stands at Rs 10.5 crore at end of the opening day.

In an interview with Outlook, when Bhatt was asked before the film's release, if she feels she has done a good job, the actress said, "Weather I pulled it off we will only be able to tell once the film releases and the audience responds. But did I manage to put in my 100 percent and display some sort of transformation? I think so. How it is accepted one can only tell after the film releases."

Within the first day of the release, the movie has managed to get a good footfall despite the theatres in Mumbai functioning with only 50 percent occupancy and Delhi theatres not having late night shows due to the night curfew.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the industry expectations of the film's day one collection was around Rs 6.25 crore to Rs 7.25 crore. However, the first day collections seem to have surpassed expectations.

#GangubaiKathiawadi surprises on Day 1… Opens higher than #Raazi [pre-Covid release]… While the *industry/trade* was expecting ₹ 6.25 cr - ₹ 7.25 cr, the strong word of mouth help biz escalate evening show onwards… Fri ₹ 10.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/bajQrEHV29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2022

Bhatt plays the role of a brothel madam in Mumbai's Kamathipura red light area, who rose to power and worked towards betterment of sex workers' lives in Kamathipura. The movie also stars actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Besides this, Bhatt will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', director Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. She also has her debut production 'Darlings' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

