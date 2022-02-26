Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Gangubai Kathiawadi Opens To Strong Box Office Collection On Day One

Actress Alia Bhatt starrer film opened with 50 percent occupancy in theatres on February 25. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Actress Alia Bhatt during promotions of Gangubhai Kathiawadi Instagram/aliaabhatt

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 2:57 pm

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent offering, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' created a lot of buzz for actress Alia Bhatt's portrayal of Mumbai's mafia queen Gangubai. The film, which stars Bhatt in the titular role released in theatres on February 25. The movie's box office collection stands at Rs 10.5 crore at end of the opening day. 

In an interview with Outlook, when Bhatt was asked before the film's release, if she feels she has done a good job, the actress said, "Weather I pulled it off we will only be able to tell once the film releases and the audience responds. But did I manage to put in my 100 percent and display some sort of transformation? I think so. How it is accepted one can only tell after the film releases."

Within the first day of the release, the movie has managed to get a good footfall despite the theatres in Mumbai functioning with only 50 percent occupancy and Delhi theatres not having late night shows due to the night curfew.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the industry expectations of the film's day one collection was around Rs 6.25 crore to Rs 7.25 crore. However, the first day collections seem to have surpassed expectations. 

Bhatt plays the role of a brothel madam in Mumbai's Kamathipura red light area, who rose to power and worked towards betterment of sex workers' lives in Kamathipura. The movie also stars actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. 

Besides this, Bhatt will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', director Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. She also has her debut production 'Darlings' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.
 

