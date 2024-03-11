The Oscars 2024 culminated with the best in movies getting honoured and recognized. Amidst the glamour and the prestige associated with the award, one peculiar curse has always surprised fans. Called the mysterious ‘Oscar curse’, this is often associated with the Best Actress category. The superstition implies that the women actors who win the award see negative effects on their lives. While the male actors also get affected, it is often the women actors whose lives get scrutinized.
1. Kate Winslet
The ‘Titanic’ actor announced her separation from Sam Mendes in 2010. This was just one year after she won the Best Actress award for her role in ‘The Reader.’ They split after they worked on ‘Revolutionary Road’ which was based on a couple drifting apart.
2. Sandra Bullock
After Sandra Bullock won the Oscar for ‘The Blind Side’, news of her husband cheating on her emerged in the tabloids. The incident got even worse because the couple was in the middle of adopting a child.
3. Natalie Portman
The actress recently got separated from her husband, Benjamin Millepied. The couple parted ways after 11 years of marriage. It is reported that the actor parted ways amidst rumours of cheating. Interestingly, they met on the sets of ‘Black Swan’ for which Portman won the Best Actress Oscar.
4. Meryl Streep
After being married for 45 years, Meryl Streep shocked the world when she announced that she had been separated from her husband for six years now. The news has placed the timing of their separation around 2017 when she earned her 17th Best Actress nomination for her performance in 'The Post'. Despite being nominated 22 times throughout her career, she secured her second Best Actress award back in 2011 for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in 'The Iron Lady'.
5. Hilary Swank
Swank won the Oscar for her performance in ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ in 2000. But a year after she won the Award for ‘Million Dollar Baby’, her marriage with Chad Lowe took a hit.
6. Halle Berry
In 2002, Halle Berry won the award for her role in ‘Monster’s Ball.’ Her personal life took a turn later and she parted ways with Eric Benet soon. She also happens to be the only Black actress to have won the award.
7. Reese Witherspoon
While Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe blame their divorce on their early marriage, the years coincide when the actor won the award for ‘Walk The Line’ in 2006. Their divorce was finalized in 2007.