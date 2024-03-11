After being married for 45 years, Meryl Streep shocked the world when she announced that she had been separated from her husband for six years now. The news has placed the timing of their separation around 2017 when she earned her 17th Best Actress nomination for her performance in 'The Post'. Despite being nominated 22 times throughout her career, she secured her second Best Actress award back in 2011 for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in 'The Iron Lady'.