Every romantic film is cut out for the lovebirds. But what about the ones who’re hurt in love? Or the ones who are forever alone? The lonely hearts? Well, cinema has not left them without any options as well.

As we go down memory lane, here are some of the choicest options for the ones who’re single and happily enjoying it.

‘You’

A boy sees a girl. He says, 'hey you,' and everything goes to hell. In this Netflix series, actor Penn Badgely plays a deadly stalker who believes he is a decent man with the finest intentions. He falls in love at the drop of a hat and will go to any length to maintain the object of his passion. He may appear to be the kindest boy next door, but beware! He may just burn you alive and store your teeth in a tin container in his bathroom.

‘Birds Of Prey’

In an asylum, a girl meets a boy, and the story does not end nicely. The young man is a schizophrenic criminal clown prince who uses the doctor as a toy. After he dumps her, she resolves to start living her own life and making new acquaintances along the way. That doctor is Harley Quinn and the clown prince is the Joker. Harley Quinn’s explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women - Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya. An unexpected friendship arises after a bad breakup, which forms the crux of the film.

‘Marriage Story’

A boy meets a girl, they fall in love, form a theatre company together, and live in New York for ten years with their adorable son. When the girl decides to call it quits and go to another city, the guy is forced to struggle for the right to be a part of his son's life. Filmmaker Noah Baumbach's moving film begins after a marriage has ended, but not the love they had. Is it possible for such a love to end just because the marriage is over?

‘Her’

A boy brings home an operating system. They fall madly in love. Like really! After several passionate times together, the OS experiences an existential crisis. She abandons him sad, but he meets his buddy, who is also heartbroken by a similar OS. They want to start over together. Depending on how you look at it, the film may be a useful lesson in moving on from relationships and learning from them, even if they do end.

‘Blue Valentine’

A boy meets a girl. They fall deeply in love with each other and marry. Years later, the boy and girl can't tolerate each other, and no amount of lovely blue rooms can make things better. Blue Valentine is a story about how happy endings aren't always what they appear to be. People in movies may stroll into sunsets, but in reality, they return home and quarrel over the dirty dishes in the sink and the mortgage on the house. It is not always possible to live happily ever after. Real love is what happens despite all these familial issues and in the midst of all these personal problems.

‘Gone With The Wind’

Girl meets and marries boy number one in order to make another boy jealous. The boy is killed. Girl meets and marries boy number two for his money. The boy is killed. For the sake of amusement, a girl meets a boy and marries him. The boy grows bored of her pranks and abandons her, declaring that he doesn't give a damn. Love may be tricky, but it does not give you permission to hurt others. If you can't do anything properly, don't do it, and that’s what formulates the heart of this movie.

‘500 Days Of Summer’

A boy meets a girl. Despite her cautions, he falls in love with her. When she ends their relationship and he blames her for everything that goes wrong in his life. Summer has long been vilified for leaving Tom, but he was too responsible for not backing out in time. You'd undoubtedly blame her for falling for someone else later, but just because she didn't reciprocate Tom's feelings doesn't imply she'd never feel the same way for someone else. ‘500 Days Of Summer’ is a chance for everyone to pause and consider whether they were truly 'wronged' in their relationships. Furthermore, a breakup is not the end of the world. Life goes on and on.