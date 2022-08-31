Filmfare Awards 2022: Vicky Kaushal Kisses Wife Katrina Kaif As He Wins Award For ‘Sardar Udham’, Dedicates It To Late Irrfan Khan

The 67th Filmfare Awards ceremony, which was held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, on Tuesday night honoured actors, actresses, directors, musicians, and technicians for their work in Bollywood in the past year.

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ was one of the most loved films at the awards ceremony. Add to this, the actor was seen with wife, actor Katrina Kaif, at the Filmfare Awards. He also took home a trophy for his performance in ‘Sardar Udham’ as he was awarded as the Best Actor (Critics’ choice).

While Katrina and Vicky did not walk the red carpet together, they were seen hand in hand inside the venue. He even kissed her as his film ‘Sardar Udham’ won big. While Kat looked stunning in a saree, Vicky looked dapper in a blingy tuxedo.

katrina kaif and vicky kaushal attend the filmfare awards. just as ranveer singh commented; a beautiful couple 🧿💙 #vickat #katrinakaif #vickykaushal pic.twitter.com/3MR46ZUjYS — ᵒᶻᶻʸ (@kardemommeee) August 30, 2022

During his win, Katrina was also the loudest to cheer. At the stage, Vicky thanked his wife and said in his speech, “I love you mom-dad. I love you dearest wife, you have brought so much happiness in my life. Thank you Sunny, you guys make me who I am as a person.”

Not just that, he also paid tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan, who was initially supposed to star in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. “This is my first Filmfare. This feels very very special. It was a special film for all of us. So thankful to Shoojit Da. My performance in this film is a tribute to Irrfan Khan. I miss him so much,” Vicky said.

'Sardar Udham' also took home around five awards. Shoojit Sircar, the director of ‘Sardar Udham’, also was awarded at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne award in the 'Best Director' category.