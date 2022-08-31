Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Filmfare Awards 2022: Vicky Kaushal Kisses Wife Katrina Kaif As He Wins Award For ‘Sardar Udham’, Dedicates It To Late Irrfan Khan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were clicked together at an award event in Mumbai, and the actor thanked his wife after he won an award.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 2:27 pm

The 67th Filmfare Awards ceremony, which was held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, on Tuesday night honoured actors, actresses, directors, musicians, and technicians for their work in Bollywood in the past year.

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ was one of the most loved films at the awards ceremony. Add to this, the actor was seen with wife, actor Katrina Kaif, at the Filmfare Awards. He also took home a trophy for his performance in ‘Sardar Udham’ as he was awarded as the Best Actor (Critics’ choice).

While Katrina and Vicky did not walk the red carpet together, they were seen hand in hand inside the venue. He even kissed her as his film ‘Sardar Udham’ won big. While Kat looked stunning in a saree, Vicky looked dapper in a blingy tuxedo.

During his win, Katrina was also the loudest to cheer. At the stage, Vicky thanked his wife and said in his speech, “I love you mom-dad. I love you dearest wife, you have brought so much happiness in my life. Thank you Sunny, you guys make me who I am as a person.”

Related stories

Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Win Big, ‘Shershaah’ Awarded Best Film; Check Out The Full Winners’ List

This Actor Knows Katrina Kaif’s Secret To Looking Good On screen And It's Not Vicky Kaushal

Did You Know Karan Johar And Alia Bhatt 'Drunk Dialled’ Vicky Kaushal Before His Wedding With Katrina Kaif?

Not just that, he also paid tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan, who was initially supposed to star in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. “This is my first Filmfare. This feels very very special. It was a special film for all of us. So thankful to Shoojit Da. My performance in this film is a tribute to Irrfan Khan. I miss him so much,” Vicky said.

'Sardar Udham' also took home around five awards. Shoojit Sircar, the director of ‘Sardar Udham’, also was awarded at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne award in the 'Best Director' category.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Filmfare Awards 2022 Filmfare Awards Sardar Udham Ranveer Singh Kriti Sanon Late Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan Shoojit Sircar Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif New Delhi India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup, IND Vs HKG: India Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup, IND Vs HKG: India Aim Super 4 Spot

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore