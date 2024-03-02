Fashion Icon Iris Apfel, Celebrated For Her Iconic Maximalist Style, Passes Away At 102

Fashion’s most respected icon – Iris Apfel – breathed her last on March 1. The textile expert, interior designer, and fashion celebrity was known for her big glasses and maximalist style. The news of her death was confirmed by a post on her Instagram.
Iris Apfel’s team took to Instagram to share a picture of the fashion icon decked in a black and gold dress. The look was paired with big golden bangles and her classic black owlish glasses. The caption of the post said, “Iris Barrel Apfel. August 29, 1921 - March 1, 2024.”
Take a look at the post here.
Apfel was one of the most original voices in fashion. Her eye for detail and style was unmatched. She had carved a niche for herself with her distinctive outlook. The post has fetched over 501K likes. Reacting to the news of her death, one user wrote, “An angel on earth, the blueprint of fashion and living a joyful life. Thank you for your energy and constantly being an inspiration in our lives.” A second fan commented, “The one and only, always. We love you, Iris. May your transition be full of love and light.” A third fan said, “She inspired so many women to be bold, brave, and truly authentic….to ignore the number of years we have lived and view age as an opportunity to shine. What a beautiful legacy.”
On February 29, Apfel celebrated her birthday. Sharing a post on her birthday, she penned a heartwarming caption. She wrote, “In half birthdays, I’m only 26!!! I’m 102 and a half today… Happy leap day! #leapday #leapyear”
The news of her death has sent shockwaves among fashion enthusiasts. She breathed her last at the age of 102. May her soul rest in peace.