Art & Entertainment

Paris Fashion Week: Serena Williams’ Rare Interaction With Ayra Starr Breaks the Internet – View Pics

As you check through some pics from the Paris Fashion Week, you’ll be wowed to see a rare interaction between Serena Williams and Ayra Starr. Their conversation video is going viral all over the net.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
Serena Williams Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Paris Fashion Week is turning out to be a very unique place for celeb interactions. One of the rare interactions that caught our attention was that of Ayra Starr with Serena Williams. They seemed to be busy in some deep thoughts that they were sharing with each other. It felt so good to see two celebs coming from such strikingly different careers come together and have a chitchat, and that too at the Paris Fashion Week.

Check out their conversation right here:

The video is going viral all over, and people are just wondering what the two must be chatting about. Needless to say, both of them were looking absolutely stunning in their different fashion avatars.

Here are a few glimpses from Paris Fashion Week:

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Models wear creations as part of the Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Serena Williams arrives for the Balmain Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Models wear creations as part of the Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Taylor Hill arrives for the Balmain Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Alessandra Ambrosio arrives for the Balmain Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Catherine Deneuve attends the Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Designer Dries Van Noten accepts applause after his Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Anna Wintour attends the Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
A model wears a creation as part of the Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
A model wears a creation as part of the Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Model wear creations as part of the Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris.

