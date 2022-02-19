Famous Bollywood Celebs Who Hosted Reality Shows

Over the years numerous reality shows have come to Indian Televisions, hit shows like 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' have had a tremendous fan following. Throughout these years different Bollywood celebs have hosted these television shows and they play an indispensable role in the show's success.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor announced that actress Kangana Ranaut will host her new reality show 'Lock Upp,' which will stream on both Alt Balaji and MX Player. The show, which Ekta promised will be 'full of truth and controversies', revolves around contestants being locked in a jail with the host holding power over their release.

In the past, numerous Bollywood celebs have hosted reality shows. From Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh Khan, here is a list of celebs who have hosted TV reality shows:

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty was offered to host the second season of Bigg Boss that shifted from Sony TV to Colors TV and has been airing on the same channel to date. In 2008 began airing on 17 August on Colors. Shilpa Shetty replaced Arshad Warsi as the host of the show.

Salman Khan

Bollywood star Salman Khan stepped into television to host 'Dus Ka Dum' and the season was a hit one as compared to other ongoing reality shows on the small screen. Later on, he was offered to host the fourth season of 'Bigg Boss.' Even though the actor was going to refuse the offer due to date issues, he ended up taking the offer and hosting the season. It was a blessing in disguise as 'Bigg Boss' found its permanent host in Salman Khan who has hosted the series for over a decade now.

Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan is not only Bollywood's'shahenshah,' but he has also dazzled on television. For years, the actor has hosted the reality show 'KBC'. Big B's time as host of 'KBC' is widely praised and warmly accepted by the audience. Except for Season 3, Big B has hosted every season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He even hosted the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss.'

Shah Rukh Khan

Following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan had entered the world of television hosting. Aside from his early television career, SRK decided to return to the medium, as a host. SRK went on to replace Big B in one of the seasons of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and later went on to host shows like 'Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?' and 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout'.

Akshay Kumar

The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood hosted the 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' Seasons 1 and 2 but later he was replaced by Priyanka Chopra. He then hosted the show's fourth season. Then again in season 5 he was replaced by Rohit Shetty. Being an action hero from the beginning of his career, the actor was a perfect choice to host a show based on stunts.

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra hosted the hit show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi's season 3 replacing Akshay Kumar. The actress showed some dangerous stunts on-screen and pushed herself hard to prove her mettle in performing stunts which made her bag an award for the 'most impactful television debut'.

Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty has hosted numerous seasons of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi,' and he has now become a brand name for the game show. With his daredevilry, Shetty ensures that the participants, as well as the fans, are blown away by the stunts on the show. He's the ideal presenter for a show like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' Other than 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi,' Shetty is known for his action-packed movies, which have numerous stunts, another reason that makes him perfect for the show.

Ranveer Singh

The television game show 'The Big Picture,' hosted by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, ran on Colors TV from October 16, 2021 until January 9, 2022. 'The Big Picture' is a 12-stage trivia game show in which contestants answer multiple-choice questions on visuals projected on a giant screen in front of them.

Preity Zinta

Actress Preity Zinta hosted the show 'Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega', which premiered on Colors TV on March 18, 2011. Every episode of the show features a different person attempting to break an official world record. 'Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega' is an Indian English-language reality TV show based on the Guinness Book of World Records.