Ed Sheeran Announces The Birth Of His Second Daughter

British singer-songwriter and global pop sensation Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter with his wife Cherry Seaborn. He said both the parents were over the moon at the arrival.

The Grammy-winning singer made the announcement on his Instagram handle. “We are both so in love with her,” he said in the post without giving away the name of the baby. The caption read "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x".

Sheeran paid a beautiful homage to the announcement of the birth of his first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020. Much like last time, he posted a photo of the baby’s socks laid on a knitted blanket.

The world-famous singer has remained particularly private about his relationship with Seaborn and chooses to keep his children away from the spotlight. He has not shared any photos of the babies on his social media handles.

Sheeran recently released his fifth studio album called = (“equals”) in October 2021. The singer enjoys fan-following across the globe and is best known for his hits like 'Shape Of You'.

