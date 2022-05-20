Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Announces The Birth Of His Second Daughter

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced the birth of his second daughter with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran Announces The Birth Of His Second Daughter
Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn Ed Sheeran Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 5:08 pm

British singer-songwriter and global pop sensation Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter with his wife Cherry Seaborn. He said both the parents were over the moon at the arrival. 

The Grammy-winning singer made the announcement on his Instagram handle. “We are both so in love with her,” he said in the post without giving away the name of the baby. The caption read  "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Related stories

Ed Sheeran Wins The 'Shape of You' Copyright Lawsuit Against Sami Chokri

Songs You Didn’t Know Were Actually Penned By Ed Sheeran

Sheeran paid a beautiful homage to the announcement of the birth of his first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020. Much like last time, he posted a photo of the baby’s socks laid on a knitted blanket. 

The world-famous singer has remained particularly private about his relationship with Seaborn and chooses to keep his children away from the spotlight. He has not shared any photos of the babies on his social media handles. 

Sheeran recently released his fifth studio album called = (“equals”) in October 2021. The singer enjoys fan-following across the globe and is best known for his hits like 'Shape Of You'. 
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn Grammy Awards Singer British Singer Daughters
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat