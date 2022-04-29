Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Amazon Prime Video Announces Naga Chaitanya's OTT Debut With 'Dhootha'

Naga Chaitanya will make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's first Telugu original, Dhootha. Vikram K Kumar directs the series.

Actor Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 4:32 pm

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who has is preparing for his digital debut. The actor will make his OTT debut with 'Dhootha', Amazon Prime Video's first Telugu original, a supernatural horror film. The series, directed by Vikram K Kumar, also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in prominent parts.  

The actor had taken to social media a few months back to confirm his presence in the series. However, the host platform wasn't announced back then. 

'Dhootha', Naga Chaitanya's debut web series, has received its first glimpse on Amazon Prime Video.

When asked why he chose OTT during the occasion, Naga Chaitanya responded, "As actors, we always want our work to have the most exposure possible, and a platform like Prime Video allows us to do just that. It is not pan-Indian, but rather pan-global." 

He went on to say, "I'm the person who can't stand even five minutes of terror. When Vikram informed me it was a supernatural horror movie, I thought to myself, 'I know precisely what it feels like, so let me translate that into Sagar in 'Dhootha'."

