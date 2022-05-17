Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone, who has joined the Cannes Film Festival jury alongside actors Rebecca Hall, Jeff Nichols, and Asghar Farhadi, made her first formal appearance as a jury member at a dinner on Monday night. The star was all smiles when she arrived for the pre-film festival dinner at Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, and posed for photos with her fellow jury members, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Padukone chose a Louis Vuitton short dress for the occasion. She was seen smiling brightly as she visited the hotel in photos and videos published by fan pages.

Later, she posed for photos with her other jury members, including actors Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, and Joachim Trier.

Padukone earlier posted a vlog on her Instagram account showing a glimpse of Cannes. She was also seen in the video admiring her friend's VHS camera, which she described as "oh so wonderful." When someone inquired about her flight, she said, "Actually, it's not awful at all. I slept the whole 11-hour flight from Los Angeles." Padukone was also seen smiling outside the airport in the video.

From May 17 to May 28, the 75th Cannes Film Festival will take place. Padukone has been visiting the festival since 2017, but this is her first time as a jury member. The jury is in charge of selecting one of the 21 films to receive the coveted Palme d'Or, and the results will be announced on May 28 during the closing ceremony. The panel is led by French actor Vincent Lindon.

"After being an actor for 15 years, for your work to finally be recognised on a worldwide level like this, and to be able to represent the nation, obviously, there is a sense of gratitude and being really overwhelmed," Deepika remarked in a recent interview with ETimes about being a jury member.

In the meantime, Padukone was last seen in Indian film director Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. She will next be featured in Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ‘Fighter', Indian actor Prabhas' ‘Project K’, and actor Amitabh Bachchan's Hindi version of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’. She also ha ‘Pathaan', starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, which will be released next year.