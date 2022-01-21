Actress Deepika Padukone who’s upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’s trailer was released yesterday (January 20), has opened up about how director Shakun Batra made actors feel safe and secure to play intimate scenes. She called her character “raw and real.”

As reported by The Indian Express, she said, “I don’t think it would be possible without the comfort that he (Shakun) has given all of us. You feel you are working in an extremely safe and secure environment because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we have ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before, in the way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy, of vulnerability, is only possible when you know that the director is not doing it for the eyeballs, but he is doing it because that’s just where the characters are coming from, through their journey and their experiences.”

She further added, “All I can say is that I have not done something like this before. I have done films and a lot of characters that are love stories or relationships dramas. I want to say that my character in Gehraiyaan is bold. I also don’t want to say bold because (of) the way we understood bold in our films and the characters that we’ve seen. So, I’d say raw. I think, for me, this character is a lot more raw and a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played. Emotionally, it is completely stripped and naked in that sense, and completely vulnerable. I think to be able to do that on screen, it has to come from a very deep place. It is not to say that I haven’t experienced that before. But, not to this extent, where I have to really dig deep and go to the places that aren’t really that pleasant, and are not really pleasant experiences from my own life, as well as dealing with mental health issues.”

Actor and Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and appreciated Padukone and called her “Babygirl”. He shared a still of Padukone from the movie calling it "moody, sexy and intense".

Directed by Shakun Batra, ‘Gehraiyaan’ is a film about complex relationships starring actors Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film is scheduled to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.