Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching For Kissing Woman Without Consent

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pled guilty to a misdemeanour charge of forceful contact on Wednesday (April 13). According to the Associated Press, the actor was accused of sexually assaulting three distinct women in different Manhattan settings in 2018 and 2019.

One claim is accounted for by his guilty plea, in which he admits to the judge that he "kissed the waitress on the lips" without her consent.

“I apologize for making anybody ever feel inappropriately touched,” he said. “I am a celebrity figure. I come into contact with people. I never want them to feel slighted or uncomfortable in any way.”

The bargain allows the 54-year-old to escape jail time in exchange for six months of "alcohol and behaviour modification" therapy. After treatment, Gooding Jr. has the option of withdrawing his misdemeanour plea and instead pleading guilty to a lesser infraction of harassment.

Kelsey Harbert, who made other allegations against the 'Red Tails' actor, was allowed to testify in court, despite the fact that the charges were unrelated to her complaint. Gooding Jr. was detained in 2019 at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square in response to accusations.

“I feel very sad and feel very lost for what I can do,” she expressed. According to the filed report, Harbert described Gooding Jr. grabbing her “as if I was a piece of meat for dinner that night.”

Gooding had previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of forceful touching and third-degree sexual abuse, all of which were misdemeanours. There were 12 claims against the actor's behaviour, dating back to 2001, from 12 separate women.

“We credit and believe all the survivors in this case,” said prosecutor Coleen Balbert. But under the circumstances, she added that Wednesday’s outcome “is a fair and equitable disposition.”