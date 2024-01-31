Chandan K Anand On ‘Fighter’: Agility, Mental Strength Were Key

Discussing the challenges of performing high-octane scenes on '"Fighter' sets compared to other film sets, the ‘Class’ actor said: “Every journey and role has its own unique challenges and preparation. To be in a film like 'Fighter', we had to be prepared for any kind of stunts. So all the actors were really taking care of their fitness to do justice to their parts.”

“In other films and roles, there are different challenges. As a fighter pilot, agility and mental strength were key. Every shot taken was crisp and quick, as was the direction and action for all the actors. This required agility and alertness from the actors in their performances,” he shared.