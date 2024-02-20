The renowned Hollywood couple - Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara - is reportedly highly anticipating the welcome of their second child. The 38-year-old actress, during the premiere of her film ‘La Cocina’ at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany, was photographed gently cradling what seemed to be a baby bump beneath her long, black, sleeveless dress from Givenchy.
If confirmed, this would mark the birth of their second baby three years after the birth of their son. Rooney and the 49-year-old actor, who became engaged in a private setting back in 2019 after meeting in 2012 on the set of the sci-fi drama ‘Her,’ are already parents to a son born in 2020. The child’s name, River, was revealed to the world by Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky, who collaborated with Phoenix on the documentary ‘Gunda.’ The director shared the news, saying, “He just got a baby, by the way. A beautiful son called River.” The boy received the name River in honour of Joaquin’s late brother and actor, River Phoenix, who tragically passed away at the age of 23 on October 31, 1993, because of an overdose.
A few years after the birth of River, in an interview on the LaunchLeft podcast, Mara openly discussed the experience of raising her son with Phoenix. She expressed, “It feels like a creative household; we’re constantly discussing creative matters.” She highlighted that it doesn’t seem like a typical household with two people who work in films because she took a break from work during the first three and a half years of their relationship. She further added, “Basically, since we have been together, I only worked one or two times, and one was really small and short.”
However, an official announcement regarding the pregnancy from the beloved pair is awaited.
As for the work front, the couple will next be sharing screen space in acclaimed director Pawel Pawlikowski’s next thriller, ‘The Island.’