If confirmed, this would mark the birth of their second baby three years after the birth of their son. Rooney and the 49-year-old actor, who became engaged in a private setting back in 2019 after meeting in 2012 on the set of the sci-fi drama ‘Her,’ are already parents to a son born in 2020. The child’s name, River, was revealed to the world by Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky, who collaborated with Phoenix on the documentary ‘Gunda.’ The director shared the news, saying, “He just got a baby, by the way. A beautiful son called River.” The boy received the name River in honour of Joaquin’s late brother and actor, River Phoenix, who tragically passed away at the age of 23 on October 31, 1993, because of an overdose.