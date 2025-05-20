Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2025: A$AP Rocky, Dakota Johnson, Rihanna And Other Stars Dazzle On Red Carpet On Day 7

Day 7of the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw many celebrities turning heads on the red carpet with their stunning outfits. A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Spike Lee, and Denzel Washington, among others posed for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Highest 2 Lowest. Have a look at the pics here.