Cannes 2025: A$AP Rocky, Dakota Johnson, Rihanna And Other Stars Dazzle On Red Carpet On Day 7

Day 7of the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw many celebrities turning heads on the red carpet with their stunning outfits. A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Spike Lee, and Denzel Washington, among others posed for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Highest 2 Lowest. Have a look at the pics here.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Highest 2 Lowest premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 7: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna during Highest 2 Lowest premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

A$AP Rocky, left, and Rihanna pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Spike Lee and A$AP Rocky Highest 2 Lowest premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Spike Lee and A$AP Rocky during Highest 2 Lowest premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Director Spike Lee, from left, and A$AP Rocky pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Ilfenesh Hadera Highest 2 Lowest premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Ilfenesh Hadera during Highest 2 Lowest premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Ilfenesh Hadera poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Denzel Washington Highest 2 Lowest premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Denzel Washington during Highest 2 Lowest premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Denzel Washington poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Jameela Jamil Highest 2 Lowest premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Jameela Jamil during Highest 2 Lowest premiere | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Jameela Jamil, right, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Juno Wright, Jeffrey Wright, Elijah Wright
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Juno Wright, Jeffrey Wright and Elijah Wright during Highest 2 Lowest premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Juno Wright, from left, Jeffrey Wright and Elijah Wright pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Dakota Johnson Highest 2 Lowest premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Dakota Johnson during Highest 2 Lowest premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Dakota Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Adria Arjona Jason Momoa Highest 2 Lowest premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa during Highest 2 Lowest premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Adria Arjona, left, and Jason Momoa pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Highest 2 Lowest team pose for photographers
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Highest 2 Lowest premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Producer Ro Donnelly, from left, Dakota Johnson, Michael Angelo Covino, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin and producer Emily Korteweg pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Rihanna during Highest 2 Lowest premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tonya Lewis Lee and director Spike Lee during Highest 2 Lowest premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Rihanna, left, A$AP Rocky, Tonya Lewis Lee and director Spike Lee pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Eva Herzigova during Chopard Universe Gala Evening
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Helena Christensen, Eva Herzigova, and Carla Bruni during Chopard Universe Gala Evening | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Helena Christensen, from left, Eva Herzigova, and Carla Bruni pose for photographers upon arrival for the Chopard Universe Gala Evening at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Maria Fernanda Candido Chopard Universe Gala Evening
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Maria Fernanda Candido during Chopard Universe Gala Evening | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Maria Fernanda Candido poses for photographers upon arrival for the Chopard Universe Gala Evening at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Sope Dirisu, Akinola Davies Jr. My Fathers Shadow
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Sope Dirisu and director Akinola Davies Jr. during My Father's Shadow premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Sope Dirisu, left, and director Akinola Davies Jr. pose for a portrait for the film 'My Father's Shadow' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Maria Fernanda Candido during The Secret Agent
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Maria Fernanda Candido during The Secret Agent photo call | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Maria Fernanda Candido poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Secret Agent' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Shanina Shaik during Chopard Universe Gala Evening
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Shanina Shaik during Chopard Universe Gala Evening | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Shanina Shaik poses for photographers upon arrival for the Chopard Universe Gala Evening at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Catrinel Marlon during Chopard Universe Gala Evening
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Catrinel Marlon during Chopard Universe Gala Evening | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Catrinel Marlon poses for photographers upon arrival for the Chopard Universe Gala Evening at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Izabel Goulart during Chopard Universe Gala Evening
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Izabel Goulart during Chopard Universe Gala Evening | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Izabel Goulart poses for photographers upon arrival for the Chopard Universe Gala Evening at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Evgenia Dodina during Chopard Universe Gala Evening
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Evgenia Dodina during Chopard Universe Gala Evening | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Evgenia Dodina poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Mama' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7: Benicio del Toro during Chopard Universe Gala Evening
Cannes 2025, Day 7: Benicio del Toro during Chopard Universe Gala Evening | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Benicio del Toro poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Phoenician Scheme' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 78th international film festival Day 7
Cannes 2025, Day 7 | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

People watch a movie at the beach during the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.

