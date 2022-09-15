'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is doing good business at the box-office and has also crossed Rs. 250 crore in worldwide gross. While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film’s lead pair, have walked away with praise, the support cast has been appreciated too including Saqib Ayub, who plays Shiva’s friend Ali in the film.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor says that he is elated to receive messages from my followers on Instagram, from family members and friends. "They are happy to see me in a much bigger and better role on the big screen now. It’s not that big, of course, but getting noticed always feels very good. I had good screen time, I got to share the screen with Ranbir. I had something to do and not just there for the sake of it. Nothing from what I shot has been edited. So, I am basking in this glory, I’d say,” he says.

Saqib had previously appeared in a small role in 'Thugs of Hindostan', another big budget film but there, the length and scope of his role had been fairly small. In Brahmastra, he was on screen long enough to be noticed by fans and the actor says he has received words of praise as well.

He also spoke about film receiving a lot of negative publicity and calls for boycott even before the release. Talking about it, Saqib says, “I don’t get angry or disappointed. There’s no point in responding to unknown people criticizing the film on the internet. There’s no sense in engaging with them.”

He admits that like many critics and viewers, even his friends have told him that the film’s plot was lacking. But he defends it, saying, “What is the basic plot in any superhero film? Even if you see Avengers, Iron Man, or Thor, the basic plot is that there is a good buy, and a bad guy who wants to rule over the universe. That’s the basic plot here as well. If you are talking about story, then you need to stop watching Avengers or Iron Man, or at least criticize these films for the same plot. Their VFX is far superior but so are their budgets. But when it comes to the story, why are we not criticizing Avengers or Iron Man. They have the same story. It’s just that Brahmastra has a different theme, different powers so the narrative is different. Thor was released three months ago. Everyone watched it and appreciated it but nobody said there that it doesn’t have a story. It had the same basic plot.”

His next is 'Bambai Meri Jaan' and Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut 'Farzi'.