'Bigg Boss OTT 2' fame Jiya Shankar is known for her versatile roles. The actor has played comic characters as well as serious ones with utmost finesse. Recently, the actor took to her social media to share an important life update with her fans. She revealed that she is dealing with a personal issue as her mother has been hospitalized.
Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Jiya Shankar told her fans that her mother, Surekha Gavil, is sick and has been admitted to the hospital. Sharing her sentiments, she asked her fans to pray for her mother. She wrote, “Hi fam hope y’all are doing well. My mom’s really sick and has been hospitalized. We’ve been put in a tough situation again. I believe prayers can make miracles. Please keep my mom in your prayers. It’d mean a lot to me at this point. Thank you, God bless y’all. Stay healthy.”
The tweet has fetched over 8.1K likes. Fans took to the comment section to share their prayers for Shankar’s mother. One fan said, “Prayers are with you and Aunty she will get well soon.” A second fan wrote, “Our prayers are with you and Aunty. We hope for her swift recovery.” A third fan commented, “May Mahadev bless your mom and I hope she recovers soon and feels better! Sending more strength to you, meanwhile!”
In an interview with Times Now, the actor refused to comment on the situation. She said that she is not in a head space to divulge more details about her mother’s health. She said, “I am not in a state to talk about it right now.”
Shankar is known for her roles in serials like ‘Meri Hanikarak Biwi’, ‘Kaatelal & Sons’, and ‘Pishachini’ to name a few.