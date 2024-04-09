Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Jiya Shankar told her fans that her mother, Surekha Gavil, is sick and has been admitted to the hospital. Sharing her sentiments, she asked her fans to pray for her mother. She wrote, “Hi fam hope y’all are doing well. My mom’s really sick and has been hospitalized. We’ve been put in a tough situation again. I believe prayers can make miracles. Please keep my mom in your prayers. It’d mean a lot to me at this point. Thank you, God bless y’all. Stay healthy.”