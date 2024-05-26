Art & Entertainment

Bengaluru's Nithin NJ & Delhi's Gaurav Sharma Bag 'Dance Deewane' Trophy, Take Home Rs 20 Lakh

Bengaluru boy Nithin NJ and Delhi's Gaurav Sharma were crowned winners of the reality show, 'Dance Deewane', and were awarded a cheque of Rs 20 lakh.

Poster for Dance Deewane
Poster for 'Dance Deewane' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bengaluru boy Nithin NJ and Delhi's Gaurav Sharma were crowned winners of the reality show, 'Dance Deewane', and were awarded a cheque of Rs 20 lakh.

At what was hailed as the 'Parivaar Ki Grand Finale Party', the winners performed on the tracks 'Hai Rama' and 'Roop Suhana Lagta Hai' from the 1994 vigilante action film 'The Gentleman'. The top six finale contestants were -- Taranjot and Kashvi, Chainveer and Chirashree, Yuvraj and Yuvansh, Harsha and Devansh, Varsha and Shrirang, and Nitin and Gaurav. The finale kicked off with the dance queen and judge Madhuri Dixit Nene setting the stage ablaze by grooving to 'Khoya Hain'.

Emotions soared when another judge, Suniel Shetty, sang the immortal song 'Sandese Aate Hain' from the J.P. Datta war movie, 'Border'. His rendition moved everyone to tears, adding a heartfelt touch to the spectacle. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan rode on the finale hype wave to promote his upcoming sport drama 'Chandu Champion'. Kartik took over the grand finale floor with the contestants dancing to tracks picturised on him, namely, 'Dil Chori Saada Ho Gaya', 'Coca Cola Tu', 'Bhool Bhulaiyya' and 'Bom Diggy Diggy'.

Talking about clinching the coveted trophy, Nithin, 19, said: "Winning this dance battle, which had the most skilled dancers across four generations, is like a dream coming true. I thank our competitors for cheering us on and celebrating this victory as if it was their own. This captures the true essence of our family." When Nithin and Gaurav were paired up on 'Dance Deewane', little did they know their on-stage chemistry would get them tagged as the dancing heroes of the North and the South. Reacting to their win, Gaurav, 22, said, "I bow to my parents and gurus, who trained me and recognised my potential. My heartfelt gratitude to Madhuri ma'am and Suniel sir for elevating my dance skills with their guidance. It was an honour to have danced for the extended family, which watched me from their living rooms every week."

From day one, their shared passion for killer moves helped Nithin and Gaurav vibe like a house on fire and they became the most loved second-generation dancers, pulling off energetic hip-hop hoofers and even nailing those edge-of-the-seat dance stunts. Commenting on the show, Madhuri said: "So many of their performances were masterpieces and I am sure their artistry will continue to stun the world. Their journey celebrated the art form that is so close to my heart. It has been a pleasure watching them grow as performers. As they lift the trophy of this season, I am confident that they will inspire generations with their moves."

Suniel added: "What a truly grand finale it has been. Congratulations to Nithin and Gaurav for showing us their 'deewangi' for dance and owning the stage with incredible performances right until their victory. I am proud of their journey and I thank them for sharing their gift with the world through this show."

Bringing full-on entertainment, the trio Krushna, Kashmera and Sudesh from the upcoming show, 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', got the 'Dance Deewane' family in splits with their antics.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Ops For 21 Hours Amid Orange Alert; Red Alert For Bengal's Coastal Regions
  2. Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Over 20 Dead Including Children, Owner Arrested, Ex-Gratia Announced | Top Details
  3. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  4. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Has Been ‘Unemployed For A Year’: Nobody Approached Me For Work
  2. Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone
  3. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  4. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  5. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
Sports News
  1. Juventus 2-0 Monza, Serie A: Departing Sandro Scores As Bianconeri Round Off With Win
  2. Real Sociedad 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Simeone's Men End La Liga Campaign With 3 Points
  3. FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Loss Will Not Serve As Extra Motivation, Says Guardiola
  4. IPL 2024: 'It Would Be Great To Win The Title', Says SRH Captain Pat Cummins On Final's Eve
  5. Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying: Verstappen Crashes As Leclerc Takes Pole
World News
  1. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  2. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  3. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  4. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  5. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest