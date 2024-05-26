Bengaluru's Nithin NJ & Delhi's Gaurav Sharma Bag 'Dance Deewane' Trophy, Take Home Rs 20 Lakh

Talking about clinching the coveted trophy, Nithin, 19, said: "Winning this dance battle, which had the most skilled dancers across four generations, is like a dream coming true. I thank our competitors for cheering us on and celebrating this victory as if it was their own. This captures the true essence of our family." When Nithin and Gaurav were paired up on 'Dance Deewane', little did they know their on-stage chemistry would get them tagged as the dancing heroes of the North and the South. Reacting to their win, Gaurav, 22, said, "I bow to my parents and gurus, who trained me and recognised my potential. My heartfelt gratitude to Madhuri ma'am and Suniel sir for elevating my dance skills with their guidance. It was an honour to have danced for the extended family, which watched me from their living rooms every week."