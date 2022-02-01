Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Before Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Other Actors Who've Mastered The Drag Act

With actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui being the latest to have been seen in the drag look for his upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', here is a look at some other actors who have tried drag avatar in their films.

Before Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Other Actors Who've Mastered The Drag Act
Actors In Drag Looks - rcvj.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 10:33 pm

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut today posted the latest pictures from her production house, Manikarnika Films' first project 'Tiku Weds Shera'. The actress shared a picture of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a new and unseen drag look that he was in for a music video shoot.

Nawazuddin SiddiquiActor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a drag look.

Here is a look at other top actors who were in the drag look for their films:

Related stories

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Goes Unrecognisable In A Drag Look

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali KhanSaif Ali Khan in 'Humshakals'.

Actor Said Ali Khan took on the drag look in the song 'Khol De Dil Ki' from the film 'Humshakals' directed by filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay DevgnActor Ajay Devgn in a still from 'Golmaal'.

Actor Ajay Devgn in a scene from the comedy film 'Golmaal', where he put on a drag look. The 2006 film was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Ritiesh Deshmukh

Ritiesh DeshmukhRiteish Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh in a still from 'Humshakals', a film where he plays a double role.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar KapoorActor Tusshar Kapoor in a still from 'Golmaal'.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor in a still from the comedy film 'Golmaal', in a drag look. In the film along with his friends, he puts on this look to escape.

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas TalpadeActor Shreyas Talpade in from 'Golmaal'.

Actor Shreyas Talpade in a drag look from the comedy film 'Golmaal'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Drag
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Swanand Kirkire: We Are Not Making Enough Films Focusing On Our Literary Works

Swanand Kirkire: We Are Not Making Enough Films Focusing On Our Literary Works

From Rupali Ganguli to Jennifer Winget: Five Highest Paid TV Actresses

Can Indian Filmmakers Learn From Hollywood’s Political Biopics To Master This Genre?

'Seetimaarr' Actress Bhumika Chawla Finds Happiness In Painting

Ekta Kapoor's Upcoming Reality Show To Be Hosted By Kangana Ranaut?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top