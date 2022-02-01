Before Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Other Actors Who've Mastered The Drag Act

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut today posted the latest pictures from her production house, Manikarnika Films' first project 'Tiku Weds Shera'. The actress shared a picture of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a new and unseen drag look that he was in for a music video shoot.
Here is a look at other top actors who were in the drag look for their films:
Saif Ali Khan
Actor Said Ali Khan took on the drag look in the song 'Khol De Dil Ki' from the film 'Humshakals' directed by filmmaker Sajid Khan.
Ajay Devgn
Actor Ajay Devgn in a scene from the comedy film 'Golmaal', where he put on a drag look. The 2006 film was directed by Rohit Shetty.
Ritiesh Deshmukh
Actor Riteish Deshmukh in a still from 'Humshakals', a film where he plays a double role.
Tusshar Kapoor
Actor Tusshar Kapoor in a still from the comedy film 'Golmaal', in a drag look. In the film along with his friends, he puts on this look to escape.
Shreyas Talpade
Actor Shreyas Talpade in a drag look from the comedy film 'Golmaal'.