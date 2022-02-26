Avantika Dassani: I Accept That Coming From A Film Family Is A Privilege

Actress Avantika Dassani made her acting debut with the OTT series, ‘Mithya’ recently. While she has been getting praises from all corners for her performance, there has been a certain section of the audience who have been talking about her being a star kid. For the unversed, she is the daughter of actress Bhagyashree.

Talking about whether she found it easier to navigate through the film industry as she comes from a film family, Avantika Dassani says, “Definitely I accept that it is a privilege, however, I would say that being a star-kid did not help me get work. It is easier for me to access people and I won’t deny that because I know that the access means a lot because we are in an industry where millions of people want to be seen and heard but then I would get a cup of tea, not a film. Getting a film or chance to work in a project depends on my potential and if a director or a producer finds me perfect for a role, it is only then I will get the role.”

Also, being from a film family helps one to be able to choose the right projects as they can always fall back and discuss the scripts with their parents or siblings who have been working in the film industry for a long time. “Yes of course there is a conversation that takes place with both my mother (Bhagyashree) and brother (Abhimanyu Dassani) because they have been a part of this industry for a longer period of time and they understand many things of which I have no clue about. They obviously have a more developed sense of things which I am still developing as time goes and I value both of their opinions a lot because I respect them as actors and the choices that they have made. So definitely we have conversations about things.”

“But as actors, all three of us are very different. We have differences in choices and we take different paths. At the end of the day, if I take up a project, I have to go to work every day, I have to be happy about what I am doing and I have to be convinced about it. All three of us are very aware of this and we give our suggestions and opinions on things. They have to be very objective about it. Objectively they tell me what they feel is right or wrong or what they feel about a particular project. At the end of the day, it is always on me. It is always going to be about if I am feeling the character or if I like the project or not,” she concludes.

On the work front, Avantika Dassani will next be seen in a Telugu project, where she will be seen alongside Bellamkonda Ganesh.