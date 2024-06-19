Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul who got married in January 2023, celebrated one year of their marital bliss this year. Though the couple didn't share any pics from their celebrations, the restaurant where they enjoyed a candlelight dinner shared glimpses of their intimate dinner date. The table for their wedding anniversary celebration was decorated with burning white candles. In the first pic, we see Athiya and KL Rahul are all smiles as they posed. The second pic shows the chef preparing their meals and the couple also got clicked with the chef and the team.