Inside Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's First Wedding Anniversary Celebration With Candlelight Dinner; See Unseen Pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding anniversary celebrations Photo: Image courtesy: theprivatechefsclub
info_icon

Actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul who got married in January 2023, celebrated one year of their marital bliss this year. Though the couple didn't share any pics from their celebrations, the restaurant where they enjoyed a candlelight dinner shared glimpses of their intimate dinner date. The table for their wedding anniversary celebration was decorated with burning white candles. In the first pic, we see Athiya and KL Rahul are all smiles as they posed. The second pic shows the chef preparing their meals and the couple also got clicked with the chef and the team.

Chef Harsh Dixit shared the pics of Athiya and KL Rahul's anniversary dinner on his Instagram handle. From the pics, it seemed that the couple had a specially curated menu for their special date night. 

Sharing the pics, the chef captioned, “Couldn’t keep this core memory private anymore. Here’s a glimpse of the surprise dinner for our favourites @athiyashetty and @klrahul’s first wedding anniversary. Swipe to see how we got clean bowled.”

On their wedding anniversary, Athiya and Rahl shared a video from their dreamy wedding that has the most memorable and candid moments from their special day. They captioned the post, “Finding you was like coming home." 

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, 2023 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. It was an intimate ceremony with only their close friends and family members in attendance.

In March 2024, reports surfaced that Athiya and Rahul are expecting their first child. However, a report in Hindustan Times stated that those reports were untrue. A source said, “There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all''.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film 'Hero', opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later starred in movies like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

