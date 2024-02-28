Asha Bhosle: I Can Sing Almost 18 Songs At One Go At Age 90

"If I will live more, I will go almost everywhere in Maharashtra and do shows. The name of my show is 'Woh Phir Nahin Aati Hai'. I will also not come again... You should never regret that you haven’t seen that person. People say we did not see Kishore Kumar and other singers (perform). But now you can say we have seen Asha Bhosle," the legendary singer said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Singing, she said, is her passion. She would sing even as a child but took to professional singing due to circumstances, Bhosle said.