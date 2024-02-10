A.R. Rahman's Thumbs Up For Bharat Goel's Viral Rendition Of 'Agar Tum Saath Ho'

Music composer Bharat Goel, who is known for creating music in an unusual way, was in for a surprise when Grammy and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman lauded him for recreating the track ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Tamasha’ (2015).

Bharat recently took a byte of superstar singer Arijit Singh crooning casually on a media boom mic at a press event, and weaved a completely different track around the raw vocals of Arijit with a new programming.