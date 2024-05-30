Art & Entertainment

Anurag Basu To Reportedly Start Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Film From August

As per the report, the prep work has already begun, and producer Bhushan Kumar's team is already working on curating a music album that suits the world of the romantic saga starring Kartik and Triptii.

Instagram
Triptii Dimri, Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will star together in a film directed by Anurag Basu. Producer Bhushan Kumar also recently confirmed it in an interview. The latest report states that Basu is all set to start working on his next feature film, which is a romantic saga. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will be seen in the lead roles.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the development, revealed that Anurag Basu will commence shooting for his next with Kartik and Triptii from August 2024. Bhushan Kumar will produce the film under his banner, T Series. The source said, “There is a change in place. Basu is teaming up with Kartik and Triptii on an original romantic film and not Aashiqui 3. The prep work has already begun, and a team led by Bhushan Kumar is already working on curating a music album that suits the world of this romantic saga''.

FYI, the film will be Kartik and Triptii's second film after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is currently on floors.

“Kartik begins the Anurag Basu film next and will follow it up with Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Arjan Ustara,” the source said. Anurag also has another feature film lined-up after the yet-untitled romantic saga.

Earlier, there were reports that Kartik and Triptii would star in Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3'. In an interview with Zoom, Bhushan clarified they are not making 'Aashiqui 3' right now but are working on another movie which they are starting in July.

He further said, “The name Aashiqui is not there for this film. When we were making Aashiqui 3, it was not working out. So, now we are making another romantic movie which Anurag (Basu) dada is directing. Kartik and Triptii are a part of it.”

The official announcement of the upcoming film is yet to be made.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises