Anurag Basu To Reportedly Start Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Film From August

As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the development, revealed that Anurag Basu will commence shooting for his next with Kartik and Triptii from August 2024. Bhushan Kumar will produce the film under his banner, T Series. The source said, “There is a change in place. Basu is teaming up with Kartik and Triptii on an original romantic film and not Aashiqui 3. The prep work has already begun, and a team led by Bhushan Kumar is already working on curating a music album that suits the world of this romantic saga''.