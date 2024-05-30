Anurag Basu To Reportedly Start Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Film From August

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will star together in a film directed by Anurag Basu. Producer Bhushan Kumar also recently confirmed it in an interview. The latest report states that Basu is all set to start working on his next feature film, which is a romantic saga. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will be seen in the lead roles.
As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the development, revealed that Anurag Basu will commence shooting for his next with Kartik and Triptii from August 2024. Bhushan Kumar will produce the film under his banner, T Series. The source said, “There is a change in place. Basu is teaming up with Kartik and Triptii on an original romantic film and not Aashiqui 3. The prep work has already begun, and a team led by Bhushan Kumar is already working on curating a music album that suits the world of this romantic saga''.
FYI, the film will be Kartik and Triptii's second film after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is currently on floors.
“Kartik begins the Anurag Basu film next and will follow it up with Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Arjan Ustara,” the source said. Anurag also has another feature film lined-up after the yet-untitled romantic saga.
Earlier, there were reports that Kartik and Triptii would star in Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3'. In an interview with Zoom, Bhushan clarified they are not making 'Aashiqui 3' right now but are working on another movie which they are starting in July.
He further said, “The name Aashiqui is not there for this film. When we were making Aashiqui 3, it was not working out. So, now we are making another romantic movie which Anurag (Basu) dada is directing. Kartik and Triptii are a part of it.”
The official announcement of the upcoming film is yet to be made.