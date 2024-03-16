Anupama Solanki On Being Part Of ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’: The Show Is Against ‘Dahej Pratha’

Ask her what are her views on dowry, and she says, “I feel strongly about the theme of dowry portrayed in the show. Personally, I am upset and angry about the existence of dowry in India. My character, Naini, is against ‘Dahej Pratha’ and believes in fighting against it. I share the sentiment that dowry is wrong, and strict government actions should be taken against it. I am supremely excited but I am totally against ‘Dahej Pratha’. Before the rule of the British, there was ‘Sati Pratha’, and later it was abolished. Today, there is penalty for giving or taking dowry under section of The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 (Act no. 28 of 1961), but I think that is not sufficient for us. The government should take strict action on this dowry matter. Recently, I saw a random reel where an old man was giving a big cash amount to the groom but the groom decently took Rs 500 and returned the rest. That was so impressive and every man should be like him.”