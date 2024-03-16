Anupama Solanki On Being Part Of ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’: The Show Is Against ‘Dahej Pratha’

Entertainment should be used to spread important messages and abolish social evils, feels Anupama Solanki. The actress adds that her new show, ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’, does exactly this as it talks about the practice of dahej or dowry in India.
“It addresses the sensitive subject of dowry, which is still prevalent in India. My character, Narayani or Naini is an over-ambitious and hardworking girl who believes in shortcuts. Although technically she plays the role of a vamp, it's not purely villainous in acting terms. Naini is cunning and clever, embodying a hybrid combination of a male lion and tigress. She is set to fight against a money-minded character, Dharmesh Vyas, who is the father of Zaan Khan in the show,” she says.
She adds, “In last few months, I have got many TV shows offers, including those from big production houses and big channels, but I was not happy with my character or their budget. But finally, I have landed this. Initially, I was not sure about this character, and her power; but when JD Majethia sir, who is producer of this show, described her to me, I was floored.”
Ask her what are her views on dowry, and she says, “I feel strongly about the theme of dowry portrayed in the show. Personally, I am upset and angry about the existence of dowry in India. My character, Naini, is against ‘Dahej Pratha’ and believes in fighting against it. I share the sentiment that dowry is wrong, and strict government actions should be taken against it. I am supremely excited but I am totally against ‘Dahej Pratha’. Before the rule of the British, there was ‘Sati Pratha’, and later it was abolished. Today, there is penalty for giving or taking dowry under section of The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 (Act no. 28 of 1961), but I think that is not sufficient for us. The government should take strict action on this dowry matter. Recently, I saw a random reel where an old man was giving a big cash amount to the groom but the groom decently took Rs 500 and returned the rest. That was so impressive and every man should be like him.”
Indeed, the practise of dowry that is something that has been a social evil for Indian society. Government is trying their level best to curb it, but still a lot of it happens in numerous parts of the country. With shows like ‘Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’ hopefully more people will gain awareness of the issues caused due to the ‘dahej pratha’. With better awareness among people it will only be helpful for this dowry system to be abolished entirely.