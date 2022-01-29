Ankita Lokhande Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Attacking Her For Oversharing Her Wedding Photos

Actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain married in December 2021. She recently said that she was mocked on social media for posting "too many" wedding images and videos.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Ankita Lokhande said, "Meri shaadi hai, main nahi dalungi toh kaun daalega (It was my wedding if I don't post, who will?)." Lokhande also added that there are a few users who are just "jealous and negative and can never be happy for others."

Lokhande and Jain dated for nearly four years before marrying in December. Lokhande also disclosed that they are still adjusting to their new duties as husband and wife.

Lokhande stated that being married to your closest friend is fantastic and added, "We have been friends for a very long time. We just got married and are still getting into our 'husband and wife' roles. I think it will take time for us to understand how well this car drives ahead."

She also added that her marriage to Vicky Jain has made her "really happy". In response to rumours that she will stop acting following her marriage to Vicky Jain, she said, "Not at all. I can never sit at home. I need to be in my creative zone. Acting is something that I really love. I have done a lot of characters. Now, I really want to do roles that are similar to me as a person."

Ankita Lokhande started her acting career with television and became a well-known face. She later made her Bollywood debut and was seen in movies like 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Baaghi 3.' At present, Lokhande is seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta 2,' co-starring Shaheer Sheikh and Vivek Dahiya. The show is streaming on ZEE5.