Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Attacking Her For Oversharing Her Wedding Photos

Lokhande and Jain dated for nearly four years before marrying in December. Lokhande also disclosed that they are still adjusting to their new duties as husband and wife.

Ankita Lokhande Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Attacking Her For Oversharing Her Wedding Photos
Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain - Instagram/@lokhandeankita

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 7:14 pm

Actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain married in December 2021. She recently said that she was mocked on social media for posting "too many" wedding images and videos.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Ankita Lokhande said, "Meri shaadi hai, main nahi dalungi toh kaun daalega (It was my wedding if I don't post, who will?)." Lokhande also added that there are a few users who are just "jealous and negative and can never be happy for others." 

Lokhande and Jain dated for nearly four years before marrying in December. Lokhande also disclosed that they are still adjusting to their new duties as husband and wife.

Lokhande stated that being married to your closest friend is fantastic and added, "We have been friends for a very long time. We just got married and are still getting into our 'husband and wife' roles. I think it will take time for us to understand how well this car drives ahead." 

She also added that her marriage to Vicky Jain has made her "really happy". In response to rumours that she will stop acting following her marriage to Vicky Jain, she said, "Not at all. I can never sit at home. I need to be in my creative zone. Acting is something that I really love. I have done a lot of characters. Now, I really want to do roles that are similar to me as a person."

Ankita Lokhande started her acting career with television and became a well-known face. She later made her Bollywood debut and was seen in movies like 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Baaghi 3.' At present, Lokhande is seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta 2,' co-starring Shaheer Sheikh and Vivek Dahiya. The show is streaming on ZEE5.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ankita Lokhande Actor/Actress Film TV Show Bollywood Social Media Rumors Social Media
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Davidson And Kim Kardashian To Move In Together?

Davidson And Kim Kardashian To Move In Together?

Watch: Salman Khan And Shehnaaz Gill Get Teary Eyed On 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale

'To All The Boys' Actress Lana Condor Engaged To Beau Anthony De La Torre

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Joins The 'Fast and Furious 10' Cast

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate For Spy-Thriller?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway