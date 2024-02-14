Aniruddh Dave Recalls Filming Physically Challenging Scenes During Covid Recovery Phase

Actor Aniruddh Dave, who will be seen in the movie 'Kaagaz 2' shared about how challenging it was for him to shoot physically demanding scenes post Covid recovery, and how the late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik motivated him to become physically stronger.

The film marks the last film of Satish Kaushik. It also stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta, Smriti Kalra and others.