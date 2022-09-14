Anil Singh: Ranvir Shorey’s ‘Midday Meeal’ Has A Very Strong Message Like Akshay Kumar's ‘Toilet - Ek Prem Katha’

We would all adore ‘Midday Meals’ while we were in school, so it's a big deal that a movie was made about that. Anil Singh, the captain of the ship, who directed, acted, and even produced the film, revealed the first poster of ‘Midday Meeal’. After receiving a lot of positive feedback for the initial looks, Singh released the official poster for the film on social media.

Anil Singh has now spoken over the strong message that the movie has to offer to its fans. Talking about the same he says, "My movie is going to be focused on one of those things which we all have personally enjoyed in our school days. ‘Midday Meeal’ is the kind of movie, which will send a strong message to the minds of the audience. I always wanted to do something for the welfare of society but through the medium of entertainment and ‘Midday Meeal’ is one of those best mediums through which I will allow the audience to take that strong message along with them."

“A movie like ‘Toilet - Ek Prem Katha’ by Akshay Kumar which made the audience aware of what all the rural women have to face and fight is in the same comparison with my movie ‘Midday Meeal’ which will depict the various pros and cons in a powerful sense. I am really looking forward to it and just hoping for the best," exclaims Anil Singh.

Recently, Anil Singh unveiled the poster for his film, ‘Midday Meeal’, which promises to be challenging to understand yet very entertaining and raises many issues in people's heads. When the poster was released, it took audiences by storm on social media. When Anil Singh revealed the cast, which also featured Ranvir Shorey as the negative lead, audiences were happily surprised and people seem to be looking forward to watching the movie.

The makers would be releasing the teaser of the film soon.