Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Shares One Of His Favourite Memories Of Navratri

Anil Kapoor has shared one of his favourite memories of Navratri, which he tags as a "happy festival".

Tezaab
Tezaab IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 11:54 am

Anil Kapoor has shared one of his favourite memories of Navratri, which he tags as a "happy festival".

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a scene from the 1988 film 'Tezaab', where he is seen dancing and playing dandiya.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: "Happy Navratri to one and all! This time of the year always takes me back to this scene from Tezaab conceptualised so beautifully by N. Chandra. I'll never forget how smoothly and effortlessly we shot this entire dandiya scene in one night. One of my favorite memories of this happy festival."

'Tezaab' also stars Madhuri Dixit. The film gave actress Madhuri Dixit her first big break, making her an overnight star. It reaffirmed Anil Kapoor's star status, after a successful 'Mr. India'.

'Tezaab' is known for the song 'Ek Do Teen', which was a chart success.

On the acting front, Anil has 'Fighter', 'No Entry Main Entry' and 'Animal'. He has also completed the shooting of the Indian remake of 'The Night Manager.'

The 2016 original series stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anil Kapoor Navratri Tezaab Dandiya N Chandra Madhuri Dixit Mr India Fighter
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK