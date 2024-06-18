Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How His Mother Made Clothes With ‘Limited Means’ For Protection Against Winter

“In the age of young... in the winter of the North... Mother in her limited means made clothing to protect us from the cold,” wrote Amitabh, who was born in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, in his blog. Describing the clothing his late mother made, he said it was blanket-like. “It was rough, blanket-like - for that was what was available at the means of limitation... it was such a discomfort to wear it... but it was insisted... and Mother was not disobeyed... the pant was most in discomfort,” he said. The cine icon revealed that he would complain to his mother that the pants were uncomfortable.