Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Celebs Reveal A Film Of Big B That They Would Like To Watch In Theatres

Amitabh Bachchan, the name says it all. The global artist, who has been an inspiration to many from different walks of life, turns 80 today on October 11 and his admirers all over the world can’t keep calm. His art has had and still has a mesmerising effect on cinephiles. He is what many would dream of becoming one day. Celebrating his birthday, film festivals are being organised all over India and tickets have been priced at Rs 80 so that everyone can relive the magic on the big screen.

Celebrities too are excited. They talk about Amitabh Bachchan’s film that they would like to see in theatres and why. Also, they share a message for him on his birthday:

Somy Ali

I had the pleasure of meeting Amit ji in Nepal again after I met him when I was 7 years old. He was shooting for Khuddar. I wish him the happiest of birthdays, good health and peace of mind. He is a legend for millions of us around the world. There is no one like him and I don’t believe there will be anyone with so much talent and star power as Amit ji. It’s not just about being an unbelievable actor, but about being so successful and so grounded. His humility is uncommon with actors of that calibre. He is simply amazing and everything about him is still easy enough to make anyone awe-struck by his persona. I don’t think there will be anyone like Amit ji ever again. Words are not sufficient to describe his aura.

Hiten Paintal

Yes, October 11 is Mr Bachchan's 80th birthday. Besides being my father's friend and doing a lot of films with him, I am a very big fan. I’ve met him on multiple occasions, interacted with him and also did a Parker pen advertisement with him. I had a great experience working with him. I am so happy that the Amitabh Bachchan festival is going to happen all over India and they are providing tickets at ₹80. I love all of his movies, especially 'Namak Halal' and 'Satte Pe Satta'. Not only because my father was also there, but it was a great film. I would definitely love to go and watch all his films. On October 9 there was a festival where my father had been invited to watch the film 'Satte Pe Satta' at the PVR, which was very exciting. I want to tell those few who haven’t seen Amitabh Sir’s movies in the theatres to please go and watch these films because it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. My message: ‘I want to pray to God to bless you with good health, and lots of success, and you keep Entertaining and inspiring us every day, Amit Uncle. Always be the charismatic, amazing human being you have been and wish to celebrate another 100 years of yours. Happy birthday Amit Uncle’.

Megha Kishore

It’s legend Amitabh Bachchan Ji’s birthday. I wish him a very Happy Birthday… good health and beautiful life. He started his career in 1969 and he has contributed so much to the Indian cinema. It’s been 53 years he has been entertaining us through his wonderful work, and the world loves him. As I talk about his 80th birthday celebration, the film heritage foundation is organising a four-day festival of 11 of Amitabh Bachchan's most iconic films. I’m super excited to watch his films on the big screen. Out of the 11 films I’ll watch his film Abhimaan as this movie is based on a singer’s life, so I can completely relate to this one Also, the songs of this film are my favourites Like ‘Tere mere milan ki yeh raina’ and ‘Ab toh hai tumse har khushi apni’. I love singing these two songs. I’m very excited to see his films on the big screen yet again. From kids to seniors, everyone watches KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) and has a lot of love and respect for him, Amitabh J has great knowledge. We love you, Amitabh ji.

Shaan Mishra

I want to wish Mr. Bachchan a very Happy Birthday. He is a living legend who spreads love, life and peace always. He inspires not only me but the whole nation. He has taught us that age is just a number. His films that I would love to watch are Sholay, Deewar, Don, Trishul, Kabhi-Kabhi, Mukkandar Ka Sikandar, Kalia and Coolie. I wish the BIG B a very happy, healthy and a blessed life always. Love you sir.

Nikhil Nanda

He is the biggest star of the century and no one can match his talent. At 80 also his versatility is unmatched, we all grew up seeing him. I personally loved his movie Trishul. I don’t think I have seen any other best movie of Mr. Amitabh ji than this. I want to say that the way you have been working and entertaining all of us, may God bless you with long life and you keep inspiring us for the best 80 years. The change you’ve brought since the 2000’s from Kaun Banega Crorepati, it gave the whole nation so much knowledge and help. In terms of education and money, you’ve helped a lot of people. Happy Birthday Amitabh sir, we love you!

Sumit Khetan

A Man who is an inspiration for all, the one who taught us to never give up, age is just a number, and how to come back from a great fall. The only man behind all this is the Big B himself, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. My favourite film of his is Sholay and my favourite song is ‘Khaike paan banaras wala’. Every person in this nation looks up to him for inspiration. Seeing him work even today at the age of 80 gives us the strength to work harder. I want to wish Bachchan sir a very Happy Birthday and a healthy and happy life.

Rohit Choudhary

It’s a big thing for our country to have a true legend like Amitabh sir with us and all the people who love him and inspire to be like him one day. He’s a very humble man. He’s the only man I think who hasn’t had any controversies or anything. Earlier when he had met with an accident, with people’s blessing he came back. Today also he’s working with so much love towards his work. He never gets tired. He inspires us all. He’ll always be the greatest of all. Obviously, a grand celebration on his birthday is a must. All of his movies, Satte Pe Satta, Zanjeer, Namak Halal are his best films. He’s got a tag of angry young man from his movie Zanjeer, which is also said to be the movie which got him a lot of name, fame and success. I wish to God that he stays healthy like this always and lives a very long life. There’s a spark in him which makes us fall in love with him every time. I believe KBC would have never got the fame if it wouldn’t have Mr. Amitabh Sir. There’s no one in this industry who can beat him. He’s the best and a superb hero. Happy birthday Sir.

Nivedita Basu

So, Amitabh Bachchan’s brother Mr. Ajitabh Bachchan happens to be a very good friend of mine. So, whenever we meet, we take a trivia from him about how they were as kids and some interesting stories. He told us about the accident incident and how strong Mr. Bachchan is mentally and physically, how he bounced back from the major internal injury. I don’t know if there’s a single person in this country who doesn’t know Amitabh Bachchan and doesn’t worship him. There’s one film of his which I love the most is Satte Pe Satta, it was the movie which came when we were in our college, I guess.