Alia Bhatt Reveals She Had Four Months To Return To ‘Rani-Shape’ For 'Tum Kya Mile' Song Shoot

Alia Bhatt recently gave a sneak peek to her fans of how she shot for the romantic song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from her latest film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’. Sharing a “song vlog”, the actress recalled the making of the track from the Karan Johar film.

Composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ features Ranveer Singh and Alia in a quintessential Bollywood style in Kashmir. The vlog started with Alia mentioning how the crew isn’t allowed to shoot as it is snowing, with the temperature being minus three degrees.

The vlog begins with Alia Bhatt telling viewers that the crew isn’t allowed to shoot as it is snowing, and the temperature is minus three degrees. The camera then moves to celebrated make-up artist Mickey Contractor and he says, “I am speechless right now and I am panicking.” Alia adds, “It is the masterclass of no-makeup look which is the toughest look to do in the world.”

Alia then shows the viewers the scenic, snow-clad valley where they shot the song. She says, “Filmmaking and song-making is very glamorous.” In the vlog, she also revealed how she was supposed to return to the ‘shape’ of her character Rani within four months of giving birth to her daughter Raha. “This is the first thing I was shooting after giving birth and I had to go back to Rani shape. I had four months to prepare,” Alia says.

A shot of Alia at the gym has her mentioning, “We have two weeks to the song and I was only able to start working out after six weeks postpartum and we started very slow. We had a very large goal to reach but we had to do it safely.”

During the shoot of the song, Karan also is heard saying, “She needs to look melancholic and with sunglasses. She is looking like she is walking the red carpet.”

After wrapping the shoot, Karan Johar calls it a “turbulent” shoot, and adds, “We have covered the length and breadth of Kashmir. We have shot in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar. I have combated a viral, you had your baby.”

“I find it really tough how both the lead actors, in this extreme climate, where there is also a fan blowing so that their hair flies and then they have to look romantic, sensuous and swing all those emotions in sub temperature, we don’t give credit, it’s crazy,” Karan said.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, also starring Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra, will be released on July 28.