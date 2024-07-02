Art & Entertainment

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's Debut Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' Wins Grand Jury Prize At IFFLA

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production 'Girls Will Be Girls', directed by Shuchi Talati, won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA).

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's 'Girls Will Be Girls' won the Grand Jury Prize at IFFLA, 2024. Photo: Instagram
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production 'Girls Will Be Girls', directed by Shuchi Talati has been garnering lots of appreciation and recognition internationally. It has added yet another accolade to its list of achievements. 'Girls Will Be Girls' has won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), 2024 for Best Feature. With this feat, the film has got another recognition in global cinema. For the unversed, the film recently won Grand Jury prizes at Transylvania International Film Festival in Romania and Biarritz Film Festival in France. 

'Girls Will Be Girls' also won two major awards at the Sundance Film Festival this year. The film stars Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi. The film revolves around a 16-year-old Mira (Preeti Panigrahi), and her tense relationship with her mother. The film shows Mira's journey of teenage love through the lens of societal judgment of female desire. It has wowed the hearts and minds of audiences and critics worldwide. The film's unique narrative and compelling performances have made it received several prestigious awards and acclamations.

Girls Will Be Girls Wins Grand Jury Prize At IFFLA Photo: Instagram
Expressing her happiness on the big win, Richa Chadha called it an ''incredible honor'' and added, ''It's gratifying to see the hard work and dedication of our entire team being recognized on such a prestigious platform.'' She further said, ''Girls Will Be Girls is a story close to our hearts, and we are thrilled that it continues to resonate with audiences globally. This is a third win for the film this month which is huge. The response has been overwhelming and the love the film is getting is truly exceptional. We couldn’t be more happy with a better debut as producers”. 

Ali said, "This journey has been nothing short of magical. From Sunburn to Cannes and now IFFLA, each accolade reaffirms our belief in the power of authentic storytelling. We are grateful for the support and love we've received, and we're excited to see where 'Girls Will Be Girls' will go next."

