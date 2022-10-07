Ali Fazal On Marriage With Richa Chadha: Seen Very Few Marriages Work, So I'd Like To Disprove That

Ali Fazal recently celebrated his marriage to Richa Chadha with family and friends. The couple started their wedding festivities on September 30 in New Delhi, then moved to Lucknow celebrations and concluded with hosting a star-studded party in Mumbai for their industry friends.

The actor has now talked about his marriage to Richa and a myth about marriage that he wants to prove wrong. In an interview with GQ, Ali said that since he’s seen "very few marriages work", he would like to prove it wrong. "I've seen very few marriages work in my life, so I'd like to disprove that," the magazine quoted the actor as saying.

He added that everyone is flawed by nature so nothing or no one can be perfect. "But aside from that, there's something spiritual I share with Richa. And I thank her for that because she's made me more spiritually aware than I was before. I was all over the place; happy, but not centred, and I think that's the whole idea; to find that and flow with it,” he said.

Ali further added, "We're all flawed as human beings by nature, and nothing can be perfect. But you can try and revel in that flow, and hopefully flourish in it. All I know is that I will know this person for the rest of my days. I don't know in what form, but I always know her; and that's the best thing I could've asked for."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reportedly registered their wedding almost 2.5 years ago.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple had shared a voice note, saying, The duo said, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way."