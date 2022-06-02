Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna And I Don't Interfere In Each Other's Lives

Actor Akshay Kumar and actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna have a marriage in which they have opposing viewpoints on practically every facet of creative endeavours. Yet they always manage to make it work smoothly. Occasionally, even across continents.

Khanna spends a lot of time with their son Aarav, who is currently studying in London. Kumar is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Samrat Prithviraj.'

Kumar openly admits that he splits his time between London and India, taking any role that allows him to shoot in London. Speaking to ANI, Kumar grinned when asked about a small-town boy marrying into South Mumbai sophistication. He said, "It works very weirdly. I have no idea. She thinks there, I think there (We think in two opposite directions)."

"If asked and not why did you do it, then she will give me a suggestion. If she asks me to read her column, I will read it. If she asks what I think about it; I will say this is not a good thing. If not asked, I keep myself aside. I don't interfere with her life, she doesn't interfere with mine," he said.

Kumar believes that work-life balance is crucial for everyone. "It is very important that you keep a balance in your life." He spoke of how he had gone to a village for shooting a few days ago, where he visited a farmer's house for tea. "I will tell you the truth, though his house was really small there was happiness all around, even more than mine, though I have everything."

"They were happy because there are not stressed about anything. They wake up in the morning and go to work, in the evening they eat dinner before sunset. They work for the entire day, their children go to a school nearby. They have kept a balance," he added.

"They told me that in the night 'I tell my children stories from the Ramayan and they go to sleep, sometimes I so tired that while narrating I myself fall off to sleep while they don't.' So, I realized that they have kept a life balance and this is a thing to learn, to go back to our basics, we are not in our basics," he concluded.

'Samrat Prithviraj' releases all over on June 3. Besides Kumar, it also stars actors Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chhillar.