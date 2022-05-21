Saturday, May 21, 2022
Akshay Kumar On Prithviraj's Clash With 'Vikram' And 'Major'

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' and Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'. The Bollywood actor discussed the box office clash in a media interview, as all three films are set to release on June 3.

Updated: 21 May 2022 6:53 pm

The Friday of June 3 is a special day for cinephiles. Telugu actor Adivi Sesh's ‘Major’, Kamal Haasan's ‘Vikram’, and Akshay Kumar's ‘Prithviraj’, which are all big films will release on same day. While Adivi has previously remarked on the box office clash, Kumar is the latest to comment on it. 

According to a report in India Today, during a group interview with the media when asked, Kumar said, "Good [ all the films are releasing]. I hope everyone’s film works. We can’t stop anybody from releasing their films, right? I hope every film does business because the business is all connected. We can’t exist without the other. It is wrong to think we can’t coexist. I cannot live without them, and they can’t without us. I always say we have to be united but unfortunately what I see is we are not. We always talk about dividing. Nobody talks about uniting but hopefully, we will learn” 

The film starring Kumar, ‘Prithviraj’, is based on the brave king Prithviraj Chauhan's life. The superstar will play the legendary warrior who fought Muhammad of Ghor valiantly. 

Sanyogita, daughter of Jaichand, the King of Kannauj, is played by Indian actress and Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood co-star in the film. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Prithviraj on June 3rd.

