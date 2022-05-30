Akshay Kumar: ‘Don’t Divide Indian Cinema Based On Regional Lines’

Actor Akshay Kumar seems undeterred by the controversies surrounding his upcoming Hindi film ‘Prithviraj’, which will be released on June 3. The Rajput warrior who fought Muhammad Ghori is the subject of a Yash Raj Film production. In a recent interview, Kumar said “don’t divide Indian cinema based on regional lines” when asked about south films doing well at the box office.

The Rajput organisation Karni Sena, which caused a stir over Padmavati, has asked that the film's title be altered to 'Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.' Prithviraj was a Gurjar, according to the Akhil Bharatiya Veer Gurjar Mahasabha, and as such, he should be shown as a Gurjar rather than a Rajput. If their demands are not met, they’ve threatened to put the release on hold, according to a report by the Indian Express.

When asked about What made Kumar agree to play Prithviraj, he said, “When director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi told me that he wanted to make a period movie on Prithviraj Chauhan and asked me to play the titular role, I was apprehensive. I wasn’t sure I could match the king’s statue or image. The director said that there are no verified images of the king who died when he was just 36 years old.”

“Prithviraj’s images showed him to be overweight, but history proves that he was athletic and spent a large part of his life on the battlefield, wearing an iron armour that weighed 35 kg. Dr Chandraprakash convinced me that I was perfect for the role. Prithviraj was known to fight for the equality of women. The legend goes that he made his wife sit next to him on the throne and they ruled together. I was mesmerised by his personality and said yes” he added.

“Call it the Indian film industry since we are all one. My films like Oh My God were remade in Telugu. I also worked in remakes of southern films like Rowdy Rathore. Don’t divide Indian cinema based on regional lines” Kumar said when asked if Bollywood has taken a backseat since south films are doing well at the box office.

Kumar was asked about his thoughts on being a safe bet for producers and directors to which he replies, “It took me 30 years to get here. It’s all the hard work that I have put into my career over the years that has given me this confidence and created such an image in the minds of producers and directors. I have always said I am a producer’s actor. If my producers want to finish the shoot on a certain date, I finish it, come rain, snow or even poor health.”

‘Prithviraj’ directed by filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi will hit theatres on June 3. It stars actor Kumar alongside Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.