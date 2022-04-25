Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn Reveals Why He Decided To Change ‘May Day’ To ‘Runway 34’

Actor Ajay Devgn speaks up about why he changed the name of his upcoming film with actor Amitabh Bachchan from ‘May Day’ to ‘Runway 34’.

Ajay Devgn Reveals Why He Decided To Change ‘May Day’ To ‘Runway 34’
Ajay Devgn Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 11:11 am

Actor Ajay Devgn is coming back to the director’s chair with ‘Runway 34’. The film is touted to be an edge of the seat thriller, the film features Devgn alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in key roles.

The film was initially titled ‘May Day’, but through the journey of the shoot, Devgn decided to retitle it as ‘Runway 34’. Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, he explained, “A lot of people didn’t understand the title ‘May Day’. They equated it to labour day. The best alternative to ‘May Day’ was ‘Runway 34’ because the film is about why the captain chose ‘Runway 34’, which is the wrong Runway to land. There is a mystery to Runway Number 34 in the film. Now, I think this is a more apt title.”

Devgn is known for his excellent comedy off-screen. Talking about whether he would ever direct a comedy film, Devgn said, “A lot of people who are close to me keep telling me to write a comedy. My humour is very poker-faced and I often throw in a line or two in conversations. I never thought of directing a comedy, but if I get something which excites me, why not? But my comedy will also be very different.”

Related stories

Ajay Devgn Says He Tries To Direct Films That Aren’t Easy To Make

Ajay Devgn Reacts To Akshay Kumar Stepping Down As An Ambassador Of Pan Masala Brand

Ajay Devgn On South Vs North Cinema: B'wood Filmmakers Haven't Attempted To Release Pan India Films

Revealing what prompts his movie selections, he said, “I just follow my heart. If I like something, I do it, if I don’t, I don’t do it. I am very spontaneous when it comes to selecting the script, when you follow your heart, nothing gets monotonous. You should be in control of your runtime, but every story has its own runtime. There are times when an hour-long film can seem long and a three-hour film feels too short. It eventually boils down to how engaging the story is.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Runway 34 Airport Runway Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgn Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists

Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists

IPL 2022, LSG Vs MI: KL Rahul Ton Helps Lucknow Super Giants Hand Mumbai Indians 8th Straight Defeat - Highlights

IPL 2022, LSG Vs MI: KL Rahul Ton Helps Lucknow Super Giants Hand Mumbai Indians 8th Straight Defeat - Highlights