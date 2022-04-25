Ajay Devgn Reveals Why He Decided To Change ‘May Day’ To ‘Runway 34’

Actor Ajay Devgn is coming back to the director’s chair with ‘Runway 34’. The film is touted to be an edge of the seat thriller, the film features Devgn alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani in key roles.

The film was initially titled ‘May Day’, but through the journey of the shoot, Devgn decided to retitle it as ‘Runway 34’. Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, he explained, “A lot of people didn’t understand the title ‘May Day’. They equated it to labour day. The best alternative to ‘May Day’ was ‘Runway 34’ because the film is about why the captain chose ‘Runway 34’, which is the wrong Runway to land. There is a mystery to Runway Number 34 in the film. Now, I think this is a more apt title.”

Devgn is known for his excellent comedy off-screen. Talking about whether he would ever direct a comedy film, Devgn said, “A lot of people who are close to me keep telling me to write a comedy. My humour is very poker-faced and I often throw in a line or two in conversations. I never thought of directing a comedy, but if I get something which excites me, why not? But my comedy will also be very different.”

Revealing what prompts his movie selections, he said, “I just follow my heart. If I like something, I do it, if I don’t, I don’t do it. I am very spontaneous when it comes to selecting the script, when you follow your heart, nothing gets monotonous. You should be in control of your runtime, but every story has its own runtime. There are times when an hour-long film can seem long and a three-hour film feels too short. It eventually boils down to how engaging the story is.”