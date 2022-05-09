Monday, May 09, 2022
After Winning 'Lock Upp', Munawar Faruqui Posts A Pic With His Rumoured Girlfriend

Comedian Munawar Faruqui had promised to reveal his partner once 'Lock Upp' ends. Keeping up with that he posted a click with a girl, whom now fans are speculating to be his real-life partner.

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:28 pm

‘Lock Upp’ winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui had promised his fans to reveal more about his girlfriend after the show ends. He kept his promise and posted a picture with a girl on his Instagram stories. The speculations of whether she is his real partner have boomed since then on social media, according to reports on Indian Express.

The girl in the picture is Nazil, a model and a YouTuber. The picture shows Faruqui holding her from the back with a heart sticker. Singer Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Lover’ plays in the background. Faruqui won the hearts of the viewers with his bonding with fellow contestant Anjali Arora in the show. However, he has time and again mentioned that he has a partner. Getting candid with the Indian Express, the comedian had said that he will reveal more about his ‘Bubby’ once the show ends. 

Faruqui won ‘Lock Upp’ season 1 and Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora emerged as the first and second runners up respectively. Faruqui received a warm welcome in Dongri, where he first visited with his trophy on May 8. He also met his family there. Meanwhile, the ‘Lock Upp’ team partied with host Kangana Ranaut. 

Contestants Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Shivan Sharma, Poonam Pandey and Sara Khan were seen with Ekta Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Ranaut also posted pictures from the bash on her social media. 

