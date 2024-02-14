Adnan Khan Learnt Sword Fighting, Martial Arts For Role Of Samrat Ashok

Actor Adnan Khan, who embodies the iconic role of Samrat Ashok has revealed that as part of his preparation for the role, he learnt martial arts and sword fighting that helped him perfect action sequences in the magnum opus show 'Pracchand Ashok'.

Adnan has seized the spotlight with his commanding performance as Samrat Ashok. Paired with Mallika Singh, who breathes life into the role of Princess Kaurwaki, the actor casts a spell upon audiences, leaving them clamouring for more.