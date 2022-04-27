Adivi Sesh's 'Major': Makers Announce New Release Date

Actor Adivi Sesh’s film ‘Major’ is presently in the post-production phase. Adivi is closely overseeing the work since it’s his most ambitious project. From the time, he planned to make a film on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the actor, who is also the screenwriter of the film, has been very attentive to every aspect of the making of 'Major'. The film, which was earlier going to release on May 27 and now been shifted to a June 3 release.

Directed by filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka, ‘Major’ will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Sharing the new release date, Adivi also shared a new poster of the movie. In the poster, he can be seen giving a serious gaze where an injury on his forehead can be observed. In the background, Taj Hotel is seen set on fire by terrorists. The film revolves around the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and how he managed to help save the people during the terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai on 26 November 2008.

Music composer Sricharan Pakala has scored the music for the film and the first single ‘Hrudayam’ has already been released. The film’s teaser also received great appreciation from fans on social media when it was released.

Talking of the story, 'Major' traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan right from his childhood to his teenage years to his glorious years in the army and finally to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he martyred himself trying to save the people from the terrorist attack. The film promises to touch upon the different aspects of his life.

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee M Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma are also a part of the film that has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.