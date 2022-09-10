Anu Aggarwal On World Suicide Prevention Day: Suicide Isn’t A Getaway From Problems Of Life, It’s Cowardice

World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 creates awareness to prevent suicides. The idea is to spread positivity, give people hope and courage to face different issues of life and be by the side of those who feel vulnerable, sad or dejected. Suicidal thoughts are common. Many of us have had it at some point in life. The pace of life has become super-fast in terms of careers, especially in the metro cities. Also, in the entertainment industry, suicide is becoming a common issue.

‘Aashiqui’ actress Anu Aggarwal shares her thoughts on the importance of the day and personal experiences. She also addresses these concerns.

“‘Creating hope through action’ is the triennial theme for World Suicide Day 2022. I feel suicide is not a getaway from problems of life it is cowardice as each life is a gift and needs to be honoured. I have seen gratitude for what you have is a huge help in times when you think you don’t have anything. I decided to create awareness of this fact while raising inner joy in people to prevent them from taking their lives. That’s how Anufun (Aggarwal's foundation) came about,” she says.

“An estimated 7,03,000 people a year take their life around the world,” Aggarwal shares the fact before adding, “For every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide. Millions of people suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours.”

Aggarwal opines that anyone who had a suicidal death is a public health concern, and did not think about the profound impact on those around them. “By raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide, and encouraging well-informed action, we can reduce instances of suicide around the world. Prevention Day from 2021 – 2023— this theme is a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and I aim to inspire confidence and light in all of us,” she says.