Aamir Khan Speaks Up On His Divorce From Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta

Actor Aamir Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. As reported in Hindustan Times, in an interview, the actor has revealed the reason behind his two divorces. He has confessed that he “didn't shoulder his responsibilities” as he was lost in focussing on his career so much that he couldn't give time to his family. The actor delivered his first flop in several years, ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ in 2018, and that was a bolt from the blue.

For the unversed, the actor was married to Reena Dutta and he has two kids - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan with her. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announce their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.

Soon after the divorce announcement with Rao, there were rumours on social media claiming that the 'Ghajini' actor divorced her because of his alleged relationship with someone else. But later on, the actor told News 18, that there was no one back then, and there is no one even now.

The actor told News18 in Hindi, “Somewhere I didn’t shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena’s parents, Kiran’s parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere — today I realise — people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to."

He further said, “I have given all my time to my work and I made that relationship very strong. I thought my family was with me anyway. I just wanted to win the hearts of the audience at the time. And, I got completely lost, so much so that I forgot my family was waiting for me."

Aamir also spoke about not being there for his daughter Ira. “It’s my biggest mistake (not being able to spend enough time with kids). But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her. I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared. And, I know that moment will never come back."

The actor will be seen in the next film in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film which is the official adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump will be released on August 11.