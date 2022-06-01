Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a 14-year-long labor of love. What made him take so long to produce the film? Find out!

Actor Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 4:57 pm

The trailer for actor Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been out, and it has wowed the crowd. Few people are aware that Laal Singh Chadda is Khan's labor of love, and the actor has poured his heart and soul into the project.

The film's creation was never time-limited, and its creators left it plenty of room to grow, prosper, press, and bend. Now that the picture has stood the test of time for 14 years, it is ready to serve its intended audience. 

According to the film's team, the first idea for the film was hatched when actor Atul Kulkarni suggested an Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump' to Khan in 2008. Following that, Khan approached the filmmakers of 'Forrest Gump' to secure the film's rights, which was a ten-year process in and of itself. After then, the pandemic struck a toll on the picture, and it was delayed. While time tested Khan, his patience became his primary goal, allowing him to complete the film despite the 14-year delay.

Khan's devotion to his profession was put to the test throughout the production of the film, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni also star in 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

