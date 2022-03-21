Aamir Khan On ‘The Kashmir Files’: Every Indian Must Watch It

Actor Aamir Khan is all-praise for the recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’. The actor, who was recently speaking at an event for the upcoming film ‘RRR’, said that films such as ‘The Kashmir Files’ need to be seen by every Indian so that they are aware of the atrocities that took place there.

“Ji zaroor dekhunga main. Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hai, humara dil dukta hai usme. Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua hain, wo yakeenan bahut hi dukh ki baat hai, aur aise film jo bani hain us topic pe, wo yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chaiye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chahiye ki ek insan hai, jab us par atyachar hua to kya beet ti hai. (I will definitely watch the film. It is a part of our history that is heartbreaking. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits is very sad. Every Indian should watch the film made on this subject and should recall how it feels when one goes through such trauma),” he said at the event when asked about the film.

Khan added, “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that's what is wonderful. I will definitely watch the film and I am so happy to see that the film is successful. I feel this is the time in India which was sad, people should look at carefully and remember.”

The film, helmed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, and starring actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has received immense praise and love from all over. It was released on March 11 and has been breaking records ever since. The film’s story is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 in Jammu & Kashmir. Even since its release, the film has been quite the talking point on social media and has been made even tax-free in some states.