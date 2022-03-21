Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan On ‘The Kashmir Files’: Every Indian Must Watch It

Actor Aamir Khan says that films like 'The Kashmir Files' should be watched by everyone as the story forms an integral part of the history of India. He says that it's important for everyone to know and remember the trauma people went through during that phase.

Aamir Khan On ‘The Kashmir Files’: Every Indian Must Watch It
Aamir Khan wants every Indian to watch The Kashmir Files credit: Instagram/aamir_khan_inspiration

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 3:22 pm

Actor Aamir Khan is all-praise for the recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’. The actor, who was recently speaking at an event for the upcoming film ‘RRR’, said that films such as ‘The Kashmir Files’ need to be seen by every Indian so that they are aware of the atrocities that took place there. 

“Ji zaroor dekhunga main. Wo ek history ka aisa hissa hai, humara dil dukta hai usme. Jo Kashmiri Pandits ke sath hua hain, wo yakeenan bahut hi dukh ki baat hai, aur aise film jo bani hain us topic pe, wo yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chaiye aur har Hindustani ko yaad karna chahiye ki ek insan hai, jab us par atyachar hua to kya beet ti hai. (I will definitely watch the film. It is a part of our history that is heartbreaking. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits is very sad. Every Indian should watch the film made on this subject and should recall how it feels when one goes through such trauma),” he said at the event when asked about the film. 

Related stories

Vivek Agnihotri Requests Haryana CM To Stop Showing ‘The Kashmir Files’ For Free

‘The Kashmir Files’ Director Vivek Agnihotri: Some Groups Have Been Using Kashmir As A Business

‘The Kashmir Files’: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Courts Another Controversy In New Zealand

Khan added, “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that's what is wonderful. I will definitely watch the film and I am so happy to see that the film is successful. I feel this is the time in India which was sad, people should look at carefully and remember.”

The film, helmed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, and starring actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has received immense praise and love from all over. It was released on March 11 and has been breaking records ever since. The film’s story is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 in Jammu & Kashmir. Even since its release, the film has been quite the talking point on social media and has been made even tax-free in some states.

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Kashmir Files Anupam Kher Aamir Khan Mithun Chakraborty Kashmir Kashmiri Pandits Movies Pallavi Joshi Aamir Khan Anupam Kher Mithun Chakraborty Vivek Agnihotri Pallavi Joshi Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years