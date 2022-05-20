Singer Rihanna gave birth to her first child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky. According to various sources, the singer gave birth in Los Angeles on Friday, May 13th. The child's name is still unknown.

After months of speculation, Rocky and Rihanna began dating in November of 2020. The rapper referred to the singer as "the one" in a GQ magazine interview the following year. “So much better when you got the one," A$AP Rocky told the publication. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He added, "I think when you know, you know. She's the one."

Rocky and Rihanna revealed they were expecting their first child together in January by showing off Rihanna's baby bulge in a photograph. In April, false breakup allegations were going on, which the couple didn't pay heed to. A$AP Rocky proposed to Rihanna in his new video for the song "D.M.B." But, the music video proposal was not the real one.

Rihanna looked great throughout her pregnancy, wearing glaramous outfits and proudly flaunting her baby bump. While the fashion police did had all kinds of reactions, the singer from Barbados carried every look with confidence.