‘20 Days In Mariupol’ Director Mstyslav Chernov: I Wish To Be Able To Exchange This For Russia Never Attacking Ukraine

Mstyslav Chernov went on to say, “This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history. And I’m honored. But probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say I wish I had never made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities. Russians are killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians. I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their lands, all the civilians who are now in their jails. But I cannot change the history. I cannot change the past.”