Art & Entertainment

‘20 Days In Mariupol’ Director Mstyslav Chernov: I Wish To Be Able To Exchange This For Russia Never Attacking Ukraine

Mstyslav Chernov, the director of ’20 Days In Mariupol’, went on to take the stage for the Outstanding Documentary Feature. He went on to make a statement about the Russia-Ukraine War.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Instagram
Mstyslav Chernov Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 96th Academy Awards was an overall fun event however, it turned a bit political when Mstyslav Chernov went on to talk about the Russia-Ukraine war in his Oscar-winning speech. Mstyslav Chernov won the Academy Award for the Outstanding Documentary Feature for his documentary ‘20 Days In Mariupol’. The documentary even went on to defeat the only Indian entry to the Oscars 2024, ‘To Kill A Tiger’.

Mstyslav Chernov went on to say, “This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history. And I’m honored. But probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say I wish I had never made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities. Russians are killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians. I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their lands, all the civilians who are now in their jails. But I cannot change the history. I cannot change the past.”

He went on to request people to also raise their voices. “We altogether: you. I’m on you, some of the most talented people in the world. We can make sure that the history record is set straight and that the truth will prevail and that the people of Mariupol and those who have given their lives will never be forgotten, because cinema forms memories, and memories form history,” he said.

Tags

Oscars

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement